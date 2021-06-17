Police engage with caravans at Portslade Cricket Club

Caravans at the cricket ground

Officers said they were in liaison with the local authority and were carrying out an assessment of the site on Thursday afternoon.

Councillor Dawn Barnett, who represents the Hangleton and Knoll ward on Brighton and Hove Council, said of the vehicles: “We’ve asked for them to be removed.

“It’s not acceptable.”

She added: “We have cricket matches at the weekend. They practice in the evenings.”

Ms Barnett said there was a designated traveller site at Patcham which caravans could use instead.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were alerted to 14 caravans arriving at Portslade Cricket Club on Wednesday evening (16 June).