Police search for missing Hove teen
Police said they are hoping to locate a teenager who has been reported missing from his home in Hove.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 6:43 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Toby McLoughlin left his parents’ address on August 15 and was believed to have gone to stay with a friend.
“But he has not returned home and concerns are growing about his welfare.
“He is aged 15 and has short brown hair and brown eyes.”
Officers are appealing for information about his whereabouts and believe he has links to addresses in Hove and Hangleton.
Anyone who sees Toby or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 559 of 22/08.