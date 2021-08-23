Police search for missing Hove teen

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Toby McLoughlin left his parents’ address on August 15 and was believed to have gone to stay with a friend.

“But he has not returned home and concerns are growing about his welfare.

“He is aged 15 and has short brown hair and brown eyes.”

Toby McLoughlin. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210823-183620001

Officers are appealing for information about his whereabouts and believe he has links to addresses in Hove and Hangleton.