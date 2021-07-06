Police seek ‘valuable witness’ who may have information about assault in Hove

Police believe this woman could be a valuable witness

An altercation took place between two men who were walking their dogs in Adelaide Crescent Gardens, Hove at about 5pm on Monday, February 22, police said.

One of the men, in his early fifties, was punched in the face by the other man, sustaining serious injuries requiring extensive dental treatment, according to police.

The other man is described by police as 5ft 10ins to 6ft, balding with grey/brown hair, wearing a dark green hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “The woman who photo we have published was present during the incident and will have valuable information.