‘Poor moggy’ stuck up 25ft tree in Brighton is rescued

The aerial lift used to rescue the cat

Animal Rescue Officer Julie Parsons was among those who attended the scene in Upper Hollingdean Road after reports that the young, female black and white cat had been stuck for a day.

They were unable to reach the cat with ladders, as she was too far along a thin branch which would not have held the ladder.

So firefighters used an aerial lift instead, to prevent the cat from jumping down on her own and potentially hurting herself.

The cat on the high branch

Checking her over, Julie found the cat was uninjured but a little shaken.

She said: “This poor cat had got herself well and truly stuck in quite a high tree on a thin bit of branch.

“We are very grateful that the fire services could assist us in helping this poor moggy in bringing her to safety.

“She isn’t microchipped and no owner has come forward yet so she is now in the care of our RSPCA Patcham Animal Centre in Brighton.”

In a vast majority of cases, cats are very capable of getting themselves down from a tree, so unless there are special circumstances, the RSPCA advises owners to try and coax their pet down with strong smelling food like fish.

If that does not work, they should give the RSPCA a call back after 24 hours and a rescue officer will visit to see if they an help.

RSPCA officers are trained to use ladders, which they carry for rescues like this, however, in situations where they still are unable to reach the animals, they may ask the fire service to help and they often use animal rescues as a vital training aid.

A spokesman said: “If you are the owner of this cat please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”