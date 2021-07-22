Portslade man to hold charity football match in tribute to his Grandpa

Joshua Bonner (left) and his grandpa David

Joshua Bonner’s Grandpa, David, sadly passed away in January 2021 at the age of 81.

“He loved football and was really passionate about the work that Chestnut Tree House does,” said Joshua.

“So I wanted to host a football match to raise vital funds for the children’s hospice.”

The 11-a-side match will take place on Saturday (July 24) at Portslade Sports Centre and Joshua has promised that this fundraising challenge will be the first of many.

“We want to try and fundraise for different charities every year now in his memory,” he said.

“It’s a shame that my Grandpa isn’t around to see it, but I know he’d be really proud.”

Joshua’s charity football match has already raised over £250 for Chestnut Tree House, with Joshua’s workplace, One Family, pledging to match fund the final amount raised.

To sponsor the match, please visit www.justgiving.com/davidgedess

Chestnut Tree House cares for children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

It costs over £4.6 million each year to provide all Chestnut Tree House’s specialist care services.