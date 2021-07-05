Portslade mental health worker invited to NHS birthday party at Buckingham Palace

Amber Perrin (right) and colleagues from the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Amber Perrin and two colleagues were nominated to represent the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and its official NHS charity Heads On at the event today.

Amber works as a Healthcare Assistant on Pavilion Ward, a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Mill View Hospital in Brighton, caring for people when they are extremely unwell due to their mental health.

She has raised over £1,000 to support staff on the ward by doing a sponsored walk with her two young children.

Rachael Duke, Head of Charity at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to nominate Amber and her colleagues – Ian Puttock and Michelle Butler – to attend the event.

“Each one of them has made a huge contribution to the charity over the last year, whilst still carrying out their crucial roles within the Trust, at a time when NHS staff have, more than ever, been in need of support and appreciation,” she said.