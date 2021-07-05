Portslade mental health worker invited to NHS birthday party at Buckingham Palace
A mental health worker from Portslade was among the healthcare heroes invited to attend a Big Tea at Buckingham Palace, hosted by The Duke of Cambridge, to mark the birthday of the NHS.
Amber Perrin and two colleagues were nominated to represent the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and its official NHS charity Heads On at the event today.
Amber works as a Healthcare Assistant on Pavilion Ward, a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Mill View Hospital in Brighton, caring for people when they are extremely unwell due to their mental health.
She has raised over £1,000 to support staff on the ward by doing a sponsored walk with her two young children.
Rachael Duke, Head of Charity at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to nominate Amber and her colleagues – Ian Puttock and Michelle Butler – to attend the event.
“Each one of them has made a huge contribution to the charity over the last year, whilst still carrying out their crucial roles within the Trust, at a time when NHS staff have, more than ever, been in need of support and appreciation,” she said.
The Big Tea at Buckingham Palace took place alongside thousands of NHS Big Teas hosted across the country today, either virtually or following the latest Covid-19 guidance in back gardens, schools, hospitals and community settings.