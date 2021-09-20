Race for Life Brighton - Photo special

Race for Life Brighton took place on Sunday along the fields and woodland paths of Stanmer Park, Stanmer.

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and made a return to Brighton after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Despite the showers and the challenging traffic, 1,115 men, women and children walked, jogged or ran in five events (Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids, 10k, 5k and 3k).

Together they raised more than £86,000 to help beat all types of cancer sooner.

Event manager Lucy Haywood said: “Brighton - you were amazing! That was our first ‘bumper day’ of five different events at Brighton and everyone who took part or volunteered made it fantastic.

“Stanmer Park was a sea of pink – lots of tutus, fabulous hats and frills – and quite of lot of false moustaches! And great to see so many men throwing themselves – literally – into the mud!

“We had some challenges – the weather wasn’t great and the traffic tested us a little, but Brighton rose to those challenges beautifully.

“We also had a huge late boost in numbers– nearly a hundred people signed up on the day. For those who didn’t have time to fundraise, you can still post your best photos on social media and encourage your friends to donate.

“And we’d love to see you all again next year. Thank you Brighton! Together – we will beat cancer!”

