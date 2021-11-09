Remembrance Day 2021: list of services and parades in Brighton and Hove

Services will be held across Brighton, Hove and Portslade to mark this year’s Remembrance Day.

The services include:

Thursday, November 11.

There will be a blessing in the Garden of Remembrance followed by an Armistice Day two-minute silence at the War Memorial, pictured

10.45am, War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1EN. Blessing in the Garden of Remembrance followed by Armistice Day two-minute silence at the War Memorial. Please arrive by 10.40am.

10.55am, War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove, BN3 2NA. Armistice Day two-minute silence service at the War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove. Please arrive by 10.45am.

Sunday, November 14.

9am, Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, Regency Square, Brighton BN1 2FJ. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association Remembrance Service at the Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, Regency Square, Brighton. Please arrive by 8.50am.

11am, War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton. A short service at the War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton followed by wreath laying. Please arrive by 10.30am.

11am, Easthill Park Memorial, Manor Road, Portslade, BN41 2FA. Wreath laying ceremony at at the Easthill Park Memorial, Manor Road, Portslade. Please arrive by 10.45am.

11am, Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road BN3 7EF. Two short wreath-laying ceremonies are being held in Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road. The first at the North Gate Memorial, followed by another at the South Gate Memorial.

11.30am, Rottingdean parade and service. A parade will depart from the lower High Street to The Green for a remembrance service at 12 noon.

2.30pm, War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove. A short service and official wreath laying ceremony, followed by a March Past, Salute, Parade to All Saints Church and Civic Memorial Service. Please arrive by 2.20pm.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 14.

Brighton - Pavilion Parade, Old Steine, Castle Square, North Street, Aquarium Roundabout and Madeira Drive from around 10am to noon.

Hove - Grand Avenue from around 2pm to 3.30pm; Church Road, Eaton Road and The Drive from around 3pm to 3.30pm.

Portslade - Locks Hill, Manor Road and Easthill Way from around 10.30am to 10.45am.