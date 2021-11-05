Rescue of the week - Cookie is looking for a quiet life
Gorgeous tortie Cookie came into the shelter because her owner passed away, now she is looking for someone new to love her.
She can get very worried about new situations so she needs a quiet home with adults who understand cats and no other pets.
She is eight-years-old and used to having a garden to explore. She is finding life in rescue very worrying so we hope to find her a new home soon.
Cookie is just one of the animals looking for a new home at RSPCA Brighton’s shelter at Patcham. To rehome them email [email protected] or to find out more about the animals we have for homing or how to help us go to www.rspca-brighton.org.uk