The bus company has released its Christmas timetable and published the details and maps of every route on its website

Summary of services

The normal Monday to Friday service will run up to Thursday 23 December.

A Saturday service will operate on Christmas Eve 24 December, with last buses finishing at 10pm.

Routes 77, 78, 79 and night buses N1, N5, N7 and N25 will not operate on Christmas Eve.

There will be no service on Christmas Day.

Special timetables operate on Boxing Day on routes 1, 1A, 2, 5, 5A, 5B, 6, 7, 12, 12A, 13, 14, 14A, 18, 22B, 25, 26, 27, 28, 48, 49, 50, 77, 78 and 79.

Night routes N1, N5, N7 and N25 will not operate on Boxing Day.

Sunday service on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

Services from Wednesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31 (inclusive) will run to a Saturday timetable, except routes 77, 78 and 79, which will not operate.

Extra journeys on route N25 in the evening on New Year’s Eve and into Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Services between January 1 and Monday, January 3 will run to a Sunday timetable.

Normal Monday to Friday services resume from Tuesday, January 4.

Ed Wills, Brighton & Hove Buses managing director, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to spend Christmas and New Year with the people they love, so we are running our services throughout, except for Christmas Day. Buses help bring people together and we all need a bit of that after the disappointment of not seeing family and friends last year.

“We’ve laid on a good level of service over New Year’s Eve so people can travel safely, if they’re out and about. Take the stress out of the Christmas season and let us do the driving. When you catch the bus it also improves Brighton & Hove’s air quality and helps reduce congestion.

“I’d like to wish all of our customers a magical Christmas and a happy New Year. Thank you for travelling with us in 2021 and into next year.”

Mr Willis said customers could see timetables of their route over the holiday period at a glance by visiting the Routes and Maps page on the bus company’s website. Just click on the route, change the date, press update and the timetable for that day will be displayed.

The bus company’s Customer Service team and travel shops are also on hand to help out over the festive period. For opening hours click here.

Brighton & Hove Buses is also giving free travel to up to three children aged 16 and under, when accompanied by a fare paying adult, for the next two weekends. Find out more about Kids Travel Free here.