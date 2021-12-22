Circolombia: Acelere runs until December 27.

Everyone likes a bit of the traditional festive stuff, panto, Dickens and the like, but well done to Brighton Dome for consistently offering an exciting and original alternative.

The 2021 Crimbo offering is Circolombia: Acelere, an ebullient, fun display of circus acrobatics, music and dance.

After a nice warm-up from the Hove-based charity The Circus Project, the young performers of the future cleared the way for their transcontinental circus cousins.

A booming intro told us the troop had a year-and-a-half of energy to share, and urged, an already lively Dome audience, to ‘see us, hear us, feel us’ – Circolombia were in the house and immediately causing a ruckus, in the nicest possible way.

A soundtrack of big beats battled with a pair of wonderful female singers, whose voices, with a following wind, could probably still be heard in Bogotá.

Hip hop and exhilarating drum and bass, shared the stage with the home-grown stylings of electro-cumbia and salsa choke, taking you to the clubs of Colombia without having to flash your vaccine certificates first.

The dancers and acrobats, who had muscles upon their muscles, gave a breathless and, unsurprisingly, impressive performance.

An early routine saw a performer entwined with a rope suspended above the stage, and then span at a speed which made you feel giddy just watching it.

Elsewhere, dancers danced flipped and span between each others shoulders, and effortlessly tossed their partners around, or held them impossibly high off the stage with their feet, their teeth, and their amazing skill.

It wasn’t entirely flawless but the energy, physically and joyful vigor of the performers more than made up for any tiny imperfections.