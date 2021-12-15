RSPCA overwhelmed with response after 12 husky puppies arrived in Brighton needing new homes for Christmas

The Brighton RSPCA shelter took a very special delivery of 12 husky puppies that were in need of adoption last week.

On the national RSPCA Facebook page, a photo of the dogs referring to them as 'the 12 huskies of Christmas' has now had 1,400 comments and 856 shares.

It was no surprise that enquiries about the dogs, which have been named after ski resorts – Echo, Sierra, Aspen, Whistler, Anton, Spirit, Meribel, Jackson, Vale, Alto and Taos –flooded in to the RSPCA branch in Patcham.

The 12 husky puppies should be in new homes by Christmas

RSPCA Brighton manager Jenny Eden said: “These pups all came to us from the same household. They look cute but dogs are a big responsibility at any time of the year and we will ensure any new owner is fully committed to providing a loving home long term.

"We were overwhelmed with offers of homes for them and they are all now reserved. They should all be in their forever homes for Christmas."