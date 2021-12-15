RSPCA overwhelmed with response after 12 husky puppies arrived in Brighton needing new homes for Christmas
The RSPCA rescue centre in Brighton took the 12 puppies in and appealed for experienced new owners for them.
The Brighton RSPCA shelter took a very special delivery of 12 husky puppies that were in need of adoption last week.
On the national RSPCA Facebook page, a photo of the dogs referring to them as 'the 12 huskies of Christmas' has now had 1,400 comments and 856 shares.
It was no surprise that enquiries about the dogs, which have been named after ski resorts – Echo, Sierra, Aspen, Whistler, Anton, Spirit, Meribel, Jackson, Vale, Alto and Taos –flooded in to the RSPCA branch in Patcham.
RSPCA Brighton manager Jenny Eden said: “These pups all came to us from the same household. They look cute but dogs are a big responsibility at any time of the year and we will ensure any new owner is fully committed to providing a loving home long term.
"We were overwhelmed with offers of homes for them and they are all now reserved. They should all be in their forever homes for Christmas."
Jenny said the 12-week-old huskies need a rural or semi-rural location with their own garden and ideally no small children. The RSPCA was also looking for owners who have had either a husky or similar breed experience and are prepared for the amount of time needed to train and socialise them.
To see all of the animals that need rehoming at Brighton RSPCA, visit Rehoming – RSPCA Sussex, Brighton & East Grinstead (rspca-brighton.org.uk)The RSPCA is launching a winter campaign this month, called Join the Christmas Rescue to make sure animals get the care they need this winter. Find out more and donate at Join The Christmas Rescue | RSPCAREAD MORE: Some great Christmas doggy gifts | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)