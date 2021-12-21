Saltdean development scoops national award with "inspired" art deco design

Seaview Meadows, won the silver prize for Best Interior Design at the 41st WhatHouse? Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The development, which contains an array of 2,3 and 4-bedroom homes built in a crescent around a central landscaped communal garden, won the award thanks to its “inspired” vision which combines modern living with the 1930s Art Deco movement.

Housing developer Hyde New Homes put forward the three-bedroom Fairlight property to represent the aesthetic found in the development. The interior of the property was designed by boutique studio Suna Interior Design.

Seaview Meadows, won the silver prize for Best Interior Design at the 41st WhatHouse? Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Working alongside Hyde New Homes, Suna took inspiration from Seaview Meadow’s south coast location, local architecture, and its connection with the historic Saltdean Lido.

Minnie Dando, head of marketing and communications at Hyde New Homes, said: “Through our work with Suna, we have been able to showcase a spacious, yet functional home, that is adaptable to the needs of contemporary family life.

“The interior design has encapsulated all our ideas and we are thrilled with the result. To win this coveted award is the icing on the cake and we would like to extend our gratitude to the incredible design team at Suna for translating our vision into a reality.”

The Fairlight has since proved to be a hit with buyers. All homes of this design have completely sold out.

Housing developer Hyde New Homes put forward the three-bedroom Fairlight property to represent the aesthetic found in the development

The handful of remaining house types available at Seaview Meadows include the 3-bedroom Wittering and the 4-bedroom Winchelsea. These homes are available for outright sale with prices starting from £565,000.

There is also one shared ownership home available, the 2-bedroom Newhaven which has a full market value of £380,000. Buyers can purchase this home at £133,000 for a 30% share with the chance to staircase to buy more shares in the property – and own it outright at their convenience.

For more information, call 0345 606 1221.

READ MORE:

Seaview Meadows won the award thanks to its “inspired” vision which combines modern living with the 1930s Art Deco movement.