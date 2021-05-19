Saltdean transformed into 90s Peacehaven as Harry Styles and Emma Corrin continue filming My Policeman

The film crew in Saltdean. Photo by Colette Samaroo

Filming is taking place for My Policeman, a new movie starring former One Direction band member Harry Styles and actor Emma Corrin.

Colette Samaroo, who lives in Saltdean, was taking an early morning stroll on Monday morning when she found herself walking into the 90s.

“It was surreal!” she said. “Walking down Longridge Avenue at eight in the morning and there is a hive of activity.

Saltdean was transformed into 90s Peacehaven. Photo by Colette Samaroo

“Camera crew, extras all keeping warm in blankets. Classic cars parked in the street.

“The shop fronts have all been altered to look like the 90s. Lloyds pharmacy now offering ‘Photo developing’!

“The Crocodile Cafe had been turned into a make up station and the old fashion fire engine hosing down the streets to make it look like it rained.

“I had walked onto the set of the film ‘My Policeman’ starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Saltdean was transformed into 90s Peacehaven. Photo by Colette Samaroo

“The film is predominantly set in the 50s, however I believe the beginning of the film starts with the 90s and the two main characters reflecting back on their lives.

“Needless to say I didn’t see Harry Styles, however I understand Rupert Everett, Linus Roache and Gina McKee where all treading the streets of Saltdean!“

She believes filming took place in Saltdean, rather than Peacehaven, due to it being too busy and potentially dangerous to film on the coastal road through the town.

My Policeman is the story of 1950s copper Tom (Harry Styles), his wife Marion (Emma Corrin) and his male lover.

Saltdean was transformed into 90s Peacehaven. Photo by Colette Samaroo

The film is based on a 2012 novel written by Brighton writer Bethan Roberts.

Bethan said: “I’m still in shock. I didn’t think the film would ever get made – only one per cent of movies that start as a novel get funded.”

Saltdean was transformed into 90s Peacehaven. Photo by Colette Samaroo