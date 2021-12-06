Santa Run to return to Brighton and Hove seafront in aid of children's charity

The annual Santa Dash returns to Brighton and Hove seafront this December.

After having to be changed to a virtual event last year due to the restrictions in place, this festive event is returning on December 11.

The race is organised by Commonwealth silver medallist runner, John Gladwin and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, who have been the main charity partner of the race since 2015.

A group of Santa's from the 2019 run.

John said: “We’re delighted that the Santa Dash is returning to Brighton and Hove seafront this December.

“We’ve had lots of people entering and we’re aiming to surpass 600 participants by the day of the race. We’re hoping for a great day where we raise lots of money for Rockinghorse.”

Last year’s event, which saw over 50 people taking part in 5k runs around their local areas, managed to raise over £3,000 and Rockinghorse is hoping that with the runners returning to the seafront this year, the fundraising will be even more successful.

Among the runners taking part this year are a team from the psychology support team at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

They provide psychological support to children up to the age of 19, diagnosed with cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and a range of other conditions. The team help them adjust to their initial diagnosis, providing them with support throughout their medical treatment.

They decided to run to support Rockinghorse after the charity funded a range of services for young people, including forest schools, yoga and art therapy, sensory equipment and self-help books for the families they support.

One of the team, Terri Prior, an assistant psychologist for Paediatric Oncology and Diabetes said: “The run is our chance to show how grateful we are and give back to Rockinghorse, as we see first-hand the impact of these generous donations and hard work on children, young people and their families. We aim to raise money to continue to fund services like this into the future.”

To get involved in the run – call 01273 330044 or click here