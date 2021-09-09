The community heroes will each receive two VIP hospitality tickets to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, November 6

People are being urged to put someone forward who they feel has made a significant contribution to the community over the last ten years.

To celebrate ten years of the American Express Community Stadium, American Express and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club have launched a search for ten Sussex-based community heroes to be honoured at the stadium.

Nominations are open and will close on Sunday, September 19. Each of the ten community heroes will have their name honoured on a seat within the Amex Lounge at the stadium, and will each receive two VIP hospitality tickets to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, November 6, from the Amex Lounge at the American Express Community Stadium.

American Express will be looking for nominations of people who are a current resident of the Brighton and Sussex area who has made a significant contribution to people or places within the Brighton and Sussex area over the past ten years.

Beverly Sawyers, vice president at American Express said: “The vision was that the Amex would be a venue designed for the use and enjoyment of football fans and the wider Sussex community, which is why the stadium was named the American Express Community Stadium. Alongside Brighton & Hove Albion and Albion In The Community, we’re delighted to serve the local Sussex community by honouring these deserving individuals within the stadium as a fitting tribute for their incredible community work.”

Since becoming the Official Stadium Partner of Brighton and Hove Albion FC in 2011, American Express has provided longstanding support for Albion in the Community (AITC), the charitable arm of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, supporting the Sussex community in areas of education, sports, disability, social inclusion and health.