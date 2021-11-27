Section of A27 closed due to collision near Brighton

A section of the A27 was closed last night (Friday, November 26) due to a collision near Brighton.

National Highways confirmed the A27 was closed eastbound between the A23 and the A270 at around 9pm.

At 6am this morning (Saturday, November 27) the road reopened, according to National Highways.

A section of the A27 was closed due to a collision SUS-211127-113245001