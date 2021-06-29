See the Ardingly Ifield Solar car that crossed Australia

The event takes place on Sunday, July 18, and features electric vehicle drivers, motorcyclists and other ‘self-build’ enthusiasts.

Around 60 vehicles are expected to participate and there will be special appearances from Fatboy Slim and Charlie Boorman.

The rally begins at Southbank on the River Thames and travels through the Sussex countryside, ending at Brighton seafront.

The Ardingly Ifield Solar car driving across Australia.

People can join the Ardingly Ifield Solar team on Madeira Drive to see the vehicle running from 12pm.

The Ardingly Solar Car team took part in the 2015 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, becoming the first school in Europe to design, build and race a solar-powered vehicle 3,020km from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia.

They completed the challenge a second time in 2019, this time in partnership with Ifield Community College.

The London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rallly is sponsored by The Big Lemon to celebrate the company’s transition to a 100 per cent electric fleet, which is powered by renewable energy.

One of the solar car’s stops will be Ifield Community College where there will be food, music and a raffle to give people the chance to drive the car at a later date at Ardingly showgrounds.