Seven Brighton and Hove parks awarded Green Flags for 'exceptional environmental standards'

Seven of Brighton's city parks have won a national award for their 'exceptional environmental standards'.

Environmental charity – Keep Britain Tidy – has judged Easthill Park, Hove Park, Kipling Gardens, Preston Park, St Ann’s Well, Stoneham Park and The Level to be 'well maintained, providing a good community focus and having excellent facilities' – awarding them the prestigious Green Flag.

Councillor Amy Heley, co-chair of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the city and shows just how important our parks and open spaces have been for our residents throughout the pandemic.

The council say the city's parks and open spaces played a vital role during the last 18 months as places for people to exercise, relax and meet friends and family safely.

“The awarding of the Green Flags for these seven parks also shows the real commitment and dedication of our City Parks staff, Friends groups and volunteers, and the pride they take in their work to maintain these wonderful spaces that everyone can enjoy.”

The seven winning parks – in Brighton, Hove, Portslade and Rottingdean – will each be able to fly the coveted Green Flag.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these seven beautiful parks and open spaces worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure these parks and open spaces have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that supports people to live healthy lives.”