Shoreham RNLI called to help kite surfer ‘in difficulty’ near Hove
Shoreham RNLI was called yesterday (Saturday, October 30) to help a kite surfer off the coast of Hove.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 3:45 pm
At 3.15pm the crew confirmed they had been called to an incident and their all weather lifeboat was launched.
A Shoreham RNLI spokesperson said, “Our all weather lifeboat was called on Saturday afternoon to a report of a kite surfer in difficulty off Hove.
“Once on scene it was established he had got ashore safely. The call was good intent.”