Six illegal workers found at Portslade building site
Six illegal workers were found during a visit to a building site in Portslade, the Home Office has confirmed.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:02 pm
Immigration Enforcement conducted an intelligence-led visit to the site in Victoria Road, Portslade where Morgan Sindall Construction is building 42 council flats.
A Home Office spokesman said: “Six illegal workers were found during the visit, and they will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.
“A civil penalty referral notice has been issued to the business for employing individuals with no right to work in the UK.”
Existing Bowls Pavilion and toilet facilities have been demolished to make way for the Victoria Road project, which is expected to be completed by October 2022.