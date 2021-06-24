Six illegal workers found at Portslade building site

A Home office vehicle at the site

Immigration Enforcement conducted an intelligence-led visit to the site in Victoria Road, Portslade where Morgan Sindall Construction is building 42 council flats.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Six illegal workers were found during the visit, and they will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.

“A civil penalty referral notice has been issued to the business for employing individuals with no right to work in the UK.”

