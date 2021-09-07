Some road closures and diversions will be needed when Old Shoreham Road cycle lane removal starts next week

The temporary cycle lane on the Old Shoreham Road in Hove will be removed next week

Brighton and Hove City Council has confirmed that work to remove Old Shoreham Road cycle lane is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 13.

The works will be done overnight between 8pm and 4am for six days, ending in the early hours of Sunday, September 19.

It was agreed at the Environment, Transport and Sustainability urgency sub-committee on August 10 that the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane was to be removed.

The council said the work was being done in two phases, each taking approximately three days to complete.

Phase one: Cycle lane on the south side of the road, from The Drive moving west to Hangleton Road. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

Phase two: Cycle lane on the north side of the from, from Hangleton Road moving east to The Drive. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

A council spokesman said: "There will be some noise from a machine that removes the painted lines. However, as this will be moving continuously, any disruption should be relatively brief. Residents will continue to have access to their properties and driveways throughout the works.

"There will be a need for Old Shoreham Road to be closed at times while the works take place, which means there will be delays and diversions for motor vehicles. These will be signposted."