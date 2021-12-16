Still time to join the festive mouse trail at Brighton's Royal Pavilion

Having a very mice lunch at Brighton Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust has added plenty of festive sparkle and fun this year for those visiting this December.

There are Christmas trees glittering throughout the Pavilion and Georgian Christmas desserts laid out in the banqueting room.

And, for the first time there is a new trail for younger Christmas visitors.

Ruby and Barney on the sleigh

Children can collect a sheet of rhyming clues and can then search for the Royal Pavilion mice enjoying a Christmas celebration of their own.

I took my two children along at the weekend and can confirm the Christmas Mice Trail was a hit, giving the children a sense of intrigue and competition as they walked through the beautiful Royal palace.

The detail on the mice and their furniture and accessories was fantastic.

Visitors can also have a festive photo taken in a beautiful winter sleigh, a reproduction of the one used by Queen Victoria when she visited Brighton.