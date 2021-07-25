Superheroes abseiled down the Brighton i360 tower and raised £16,000 for Rockinghorse Children's Charity

Some of the iDrop participants

More than £16,000 was raised when 27 brave participants abseiled 450ft down from Brighton’s i360 tower.

The iDrop fundraising event at British Airways i360 in Brighton was held on Thursday, July 15, in aid of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

The 27 fundraisers dressed as superheroes and were securely lowered, one by one, from the open pod doors 450ft above Brighton seafront, taking in spectacular view of the city.

Stepping onto the i360 pod before the abseil

The event raised more than £16,000 for Rockinghorse, the local children’s charity, best known for being the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and a vital supporter of the neighbouring Trevor Mann Baby Unit.

Lucy Pond, challenge event manager for Rockinghorse, said: “It’s so lovely to be able to hold events again and this iDrop is a great way to get started. It’s a wonderful event and gives all our fundraisers a once in a lifetime opportunity to jump from the iconic Brighton seafront landmark – the views from the top across the city are lovely, especially on a beautiful summer evening. These funds will help so many sick babies and children who need treatment in hospital or the local community.”

Along with participants from Morgan Sindall, 1 Crown Office Row and across the county, the BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns also braved the drop despite having a great fear of heights. Allison said: “It was actually really emotional. I feel amazing. I never thought I would ever in my wildest dreams that I would be the person to do this.”

Rockinghorse has another iDrop planned for December. To sign up, visit rockinghorse.org.uk or call 01273 330044.

BBC Sussex presenter Allison Ferns preparing for the event

One of the brave superheroes descending