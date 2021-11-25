Suspected venomous spider found in Sussex supermarket bananas

The suspected venomous spider at the Eastbourne supermarket. Photo from Adam Shepherd. SUS-211125-092224001

Shopper Adam Shepherd was in the Tesco store in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on November 14 when he picked up the bunch of bananas with a suspicious mark on.

He said, “I was doing the normal shop with my wife and while looking for bananas had noticed a brown bit. Straight away I knew that it was a form of insect, after looking closer you could see a leg just poking out.”

Adam shared the photo on Facebook and people identified the mark as a Brazilian Wandering spider in a cocoon within the skin of the banana.

The Brazilian Wandering spider appeared in the Guiness Book of World Records 2007 for being the most venomous animal.

Adam said he used to work nights at Tesco and part of his job involved unpacking loose bananas.

He said, “During my two years with them I’ve found bananas with cobwebs on them and even one that had a hole in it the size of a pen lid with a web inside. They are promptly removed and disposed of.

“After seeing what was on the bananas I handed it straight over to a member of staff who took it away.”

In response to the incident a spokesperson for Tesco said, “We have robust processes in places to prevent insects travelling with our fruit and vegetables.