Excellent design, architecture and craftmanship were the winners at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. Thirty Award winning projects, including three Awards in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area, were announced at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards on Wednesday 15th September.

Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, Simon Knight presented the Awards to a sold-out ceremony and lunch at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, with guests including the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex. The presentation included the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Award sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority.

This followed the announcement of nine other categories including Ecclesiastical, Commercial, Building Crafts and Residential Awards. Winners included: All Saints Church in Patcham (submitted by Pierra Limited, Dartford), a 12th-century Grade II* listed church; Regent Street (submitted by Domain Limited, Brighton) – a contemporary mixed-use development in Brighton’s North Laine conservation area and Shelter Hall on Brighton’s Kings Road (submitted by R H Partnership Architects Limited), once a shelter for bathers and now restored with a new, curved sea defence wall.

Morton Scarr flint building

Brighton and Hove was further recognised and rewarded with five Brighton-based architectural practices achieving awards. Alongside R H Partnership and Domain Limited, Morgan Carn Architects were awarded for the new café at West Wittering Beach and ABIR Architects for The Walled Garden in Arundel, a part family dwelling and part antiques gallery, Grade II listed property.

The 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards also saw the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Design Award – picked from the winning projects based in the South Downs National Park, the winning and highly commended projects must clearly demonstrate a positive contribution to the Park. MortonScarr Architects in Brighton achieved a South Downs Design highly commended certificate for a new flint-clad house based in Telscombe. The house had earlier been awarded by the Sussex Heritage Trust judges’ as “an exemplary project – a well deserved award winner with well detailed design which makes the most of the magnificent 360 degree views.”

Chairman, Simon Knight said: “There is no doubt the extraordinary contribution the Awards have achieve to heritage and good design in East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove. Congratulations to all the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and highly commended projects and the new South Downs Design Award winner.”

For a full list of all Award winners and Highly Commended projects go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

All Saints Church

The full list of winners:

Winners

Building Craft Award

Anthony Riggall for restoration of Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham

Gary Shepherd, Shepherd & Grantham Stonemasons Ltd for work to St George’s Church, Donnington

Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to West Lodge, Seaford College, Petworth

Luke Ayling for work to Mount Farm, Pulborough

Commercial Award

Alexander House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield

Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham

West Wittering Beach Café

Ecclesiastical Award

All Saints Church, Patcham

St George’s Church, Donnington

Landscape and Gardens Award

Gravetye Manor Gardens Restoration, East Grinstead

Mid-Scale Residential Award

Belloc Close, Midhurst

Regent Street, Brighton

The Dower House, East Grinstead

Public and Community Award

Catering Facilities and Classrooms, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham

Ropemakers Academy, Hailsham

Shelter Hall, Brighton

The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood

Unity by John Gillespie, Chichester( John Gillespie received judges’ special commendation for craftsmanship)

Small Scale Residential Award

Compton House, Compton

Coneyhurst Farm, Billingshurst

Landour, Telscombe

Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven

Mount Farm, Pulborough

North Street, Chichester

Pond Cottage, Alfriston

Sanderlings, Itchenor

The Walled Garden, Arundel

Tin Tarbernacle, Barcombe

The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year

Jane Jones-Warner

The South Downs Design Award

Belloc Close, Midhurst

Highly Commended

Building Crafts Highly Commended

Jenna Burrell and Ana Logreira, Cliveden Conservation for conservation of an early 17th-century lime plaster ceiling, Hotter Shoes, Chichester

Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Woodend Clock Tower, Clock House, West Stoke

Commercial Highly Commended

Merrydown Business Park, Horam, Heathfield

Ecclesiastical Highly Commended

St Nicholas Church, Arundel

The Church of St Mary the Virgin Fabric Repairs, Upwaltham

Vihara Building, West Sussex

Landscape & Gardens Highly Commended

Blue Doors Lodge, South Stoke, Arundel

Conservation and Refurbishment of Gazebo, West Dean Gardens

Riverhill House, Petworth

Large Scale Residential Highly Commended

Dundee House, Midhurst

The Royal, Bognor Regis

Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended

Chidfield Barn, Petworth

Smiths Yard, Ditchling

Public and Community Highly Commended

Fittleworth Community Shop, Café and Post Office, Fittleworth

New Learning & Resources Centre, Lorica Trust, Washington

Small Scale Residential Highly Commended

Abbots Barn, Ripe

Lurgashall Village Shop, Lurgashall

Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield

Parrock Place, Hartfield

Prinsted Grange, Prinsted

West Barn, Wepham

Young Street, Chichester

The South Downs Design Award Highly Commended

Landour, Telscombe