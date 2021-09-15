Sussex Heritage Trust Award 2021: Winners revealed
The 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were announced today (Wednesday, September 15).
Excellent design, architecture and craftmanship were the winners at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. Thirty Award winning projects, including three Awards in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area, were announced at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards on Wednesday 15th September.
Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, Simon Knight presented the Awards to a sold-out ceremony and lunch at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, with guests including the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex. The presentation included the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Award sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority.
This followed the announcement of nine other categories including Ecclesiastical, Commercial, Building Crafts and Residential Awards. Winners included: All Saints Church in Patcham (submitted by Pierra Limited, Dartford), a 12th-century Grade II* listed church; Regent Street (submitted by Domain Limited, Brighton) – a contemporary mixed-use development in Brighton’s North Laine conservation area and Shelter Hall on Brighton’s Kings Road (submitted by R H Partnership Architects Limited), once a shelter for bathers and now restored with a new, curved sea defence wall.
Brighton and Hove was further recognised and rewarded with five Brighton-based architectural practices achieving awards. Alongside R H Partnership and Domain Limited, Morgan Carn Architects were awarded for the new café at West Wittering Beach and ABIR Architects for The Walled Garden in Arundel, a part family dwelling and part antiques gallery, Grade II listed property.
The 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards also saw the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Design Award – picked from the winning projects based in the South Downs National Park, the winning and highly commended projects must clearly demonstrate a positive contribution to the Park. MortonScarr Architects in Brighton achieved a South Downs Design highly commended certificate for a new flint-clad house based in Telscombe. The house had earlier been awarded by the Sussex Heritage Trust judges’ as “an exemplary project – a well deserved award winner with well detailed design which makes the most of the magnificent 360 degree views.”
Chairman, Simon Knight said: “There is no doubt the extraordinary contribution the Awards have achieve to heritage and good design in East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove. Congratulations to all the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and highly commended projects and the new South Downs Design Award winner.”
For a full list of all Award winners and Highly Commended projects go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk
The full list of winners:
Winners
Building Craft Award
Anthony Riggall for restoration of Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham
Gary Shepherd, Shepherd & Grantham Stonemasons Ltd for work to St George’s Church, Donnington
Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to West Lodge, Seaford College, Petworth
Luke Ayling for work to Mount Farm, Pulborough
Commercial Award
Alexander House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield
Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham
West Wittering Beach Café
Ecclesiastical Award
All Saints Church, Patcham
St George’s Church, Donnington
Landscape and Gardens Award
Gravetye Manor Gardens Restoration, East Grinstead
Mid-Scale Residential Award
Belloc Close, Midhurst
Regent Street, Brighton
The Dower House, East Grinstead
Public and Community Award
Catering Facilities and Classrooms, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham
Ropemakers Academy, Hailsham
Shelter Hall, Brighton
The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood
Unity by John Gillespie, Chichester( John Gillespie received judges’ special commendation for craftsmanship)
Small Scale Residential Award
Compton House, Compton
Coneyhurst Farm, Billingshurst
Landour, Telscombe
Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven
Mount Farm, Pulborough
North Street, Chichester
Pond Cottage, Alfriston
Sanderlings, Itchenor
The Walled Garden, Arundel
Tin Tarbernacle, Barcombe
The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year
Jane Jones-Warner
The South Downs Design Award
Belloc Close, Midhurst
Highly Commended
Building Crafts Highly Commended
Jenna Burrell and Ana Logreira, Cliveden Conservation for conservation of an early 17th-century lime plaster ceiling, Hotter Shoes, Chichester
Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Woodend Clock Tower, Clock House, West Stoke
Commercial Highly Commended
Merrydown Business Park, Horam, Heathfield
Ecclesiastical Highly Commended
St Nicholas Church, Arundel
The Church of St Mary the Virgin Fabric Repairs, Upwaltham
Vihara Building, West Sussex
Landscape & Gardens Highly Commended
Blue Doors Lodge, South Stoke, Arundel
Conservation and Refurbishment of Gazebo, West Dean Gardens
Riverhill House, Petworth
Large Scale Residential Highly Commended
Dundee House, Midhurst
The Royal, Bognor Regis
Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended
Chidfield Barn, Petworth
Smiths Yard, Ditchling
Public and Community Highly Commended
Fittleworth Community Shop, Café and Post Office, Fittleworth
New Learning & Resources Centre, Lorica Trust, Washington
Small Scale Residential Highly Commended
Abbots Barn, Ripe
Lurgashall Village Shop, Lurgashall
Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield
Parrock Place, Hartfield
Prinsted Grange, Prinsted
West Barn, Wepham
Young Street, Chichester
The South Downs Design Award Highly Commended
Landour, Telscombe
The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood