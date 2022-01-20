Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2022 are launched

Flint-clad house Landour, in Telscombe, which was highly commended in the South Downs Award category of the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. Photograph: James French

Sussex Heritage Trust is calling for entries for its Sussex Heritage Awards, which recognise high-quality conservation, restoration and design projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

There are nine categories for 2022, including Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year to mark a person’s ‘outstanding commitment to the heritage of Sussex’.

The tenth award is the South Downs Award, which promotes design in the landscape and sees projects in the South Downs National Park Authority automatically put forward.

Sussex Heritage Trust Awards chairman David Cowan and Gilly Cowan. Photograph: James French

Sussex Heritage Trust Awards chairman David Cowan said: “The success of the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards underlines the excellent architecture and landscape projects achieved across the whole of Sussex.

“It is more important than ever that this work is celebrated and highlighted and I invite architects, builders, homeowners and craftspeople to support this important initiative and enter their projects for the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.”

Sussex Heritage Trust’s chief executive Helen Reeve has thanked sponsors, which include Harvey’s Brewery, Savills, Builders Merchants and Toovey’s.

Helen said: “Without the support of our sponsors, many of whom have been with us for many years, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and indeed the Trust itself, would not exist.”

The winners of the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. Photograph: Carlotta Luke

Entry closes on March 25.

Sussex Heritage Trust president The Rt Hon Lord Egremont will present winners with awards on July 6.

For more details, visit sussexheritagetrust.org.uk