Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ulas Alagoza, who has been missing from his home in Brighton since Saturday, November 13.

Ulas, who is 19, is described by Sussex Police as being around 5’7” tall and of a slim build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, black trousers and carrying a black rucksack seen in these pictures, police say.

Police say Ulas may be around Brighton and Sussex, but there are concerns he may be planning on travelling to Scotland.

If a member of the public see him, police ask that they do not approach and call 999, quoting serial 324.

