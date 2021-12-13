Sussex Police investigating the cause of Kings Road fire
Sussex Police are investigating the cause of the fire in a residential property on Kings Road, Brighton.
The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 2pm yesterday (December 13) to attend a fire at a residential property in Kings Road.
The fire service said on social media that crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Seaford were on the scene with support from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
the East Sussex service said firefighters used six Breathing Apparatus and two Hose Reels to extinguish the fire. A Thermal Imaging Camera was also used once the fire had been extinguish to check for hot spots.
There was no casualties then the crews left the scene at 15:55, the fire service said.
Sussex Police said: "Police were called to an address in King’s Road Brighton following reports of a fire at a block of flats. Officers attended and after making enquiries believe it to be a deliberate ignition.
"Anyone who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 702 of 13/12."
