Sussex schoolboy nominated for Golden Globe alongside Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio

A Sussex schoolboy has been nominated for one of Hollywood’s top prizes, a Golden Globe.

Uckfield’s Roman Griffin Davies is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, alongside Hollywood heavyweights Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio, for his performance in the film Jojo Rabbit.

Roman at the Uckfield screening

Roman, aged 12, managed to scoop the nomination in his film debut. His brothers Gilby Griffin Davis and Hardy Griffin also appear in the movie as Nazi clones.

As well as a Golden Globe nomination, Roman has also been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under by the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society; Breakthrough Artist by Seattle Film Critics Society and Best Young Performer for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. He has won the Best Youth Performance award from the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association.

JoJo Rabbit was written and directed by Taika Waititi of Thor fame and Roman stars alongside Scarlett Jonhansson, who plays his mother, Sam Rockwell and Stephen Merchant.

The film – which has also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – is a satirical black comedy about a 10-year-old boy living in Nazi Germany.

A special screening of the movie, which is due to be released in January, was held at Uckfield Picture House earlier this month when Roman introduced the film.

The Golden Globe award ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais in Los Angeles, takes place on January 5.