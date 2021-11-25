Sussex University student organises charity walk for victims of sexual violence

A university student is organising a charity walk to support victims of sexual violence.

Lara Hemmons, a second-year politics student at the University of Sussex, has arranged the Walk in Her Shoes fundraising event for this Saturday, November 27 – along with support from the Sussex Student Union.

The 22-year-old from Brighton said she came up with the idea in March, following the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home in London.

Lara said: “The main aim of the walk is to raise awareness of Survivors Network and the amazing work that they do and raise as much money as possible to support them. “I also want to get people thinking about such an important cause, inspiring us all to create a safer environment for people.”

Lara said: “Hearing Sarah’s story really touched me, the fear of walking home alone at night is such a common experience for women.

“It really affected me and I wanted to do something about it and help those who have been affected by sexual violence.”

As part of the event, people taking part will be walking a mile in a pair of high heels, to recreate the feeling of walking home from a night out. The walk will be raising money for the Brighton-based charity, Survivors Network. So far, the event has raised more than £210 for the charity, which supports suvivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex.

Lara said: “The main aim of the walk is to raise awareness of Survivors Network and the amazing work that they do and raise as much money as possible to support them.

“I also want to get people thinking about such an important cause, inspiring us all to create a safer environment for people.”

The walk will begin outside the Sussex Student Union at 3pm, where Lara will lead the group on a loop around the University Campus, taking a route that is accessible to all.

Tickets for the walk are £5

To buy a ticket for the event click here. To find out more about the survivors network, click here.