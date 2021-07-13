Teachers’ run to raise funds for defibrillators at Brighton and Hove schools after Christian Eriksen collapse

Pete Mowforth - Head of PE at Blatchington Mill

They were motivated to act after witnessing the terrifying Euro 2020 incident in which Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a match.

Medics used a defibrillator – a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest – to save his life.

Peter Mowforth, head of PE at Blatchington Mill School, said: “It was after watching the awful scenes of Christian having life-saving treatment on the pitch that got me thinking.

“I started a conversation with the other heads of PE across the city about the accessibility of defibs in their schools in relation to their sports facilities.

“Most of us agreed that they are positioned in locations that are great for the whole school use, but often too far from specific PE areas.

“This prompted me to set up this challenge in the hope that we can raise enough money to purchase extra devices for each of our 10 secondary schools to have located in areas near to their sports facilities.”

He added: “We’d love to get a team from all the schools to do this and get as much sponsorship as possible from local companies and friends and family.”

The 18-mile fundraising run will begin at Longhill High School, visiting all secondary schools along the way before finishing at Varndean.

So far the team includes staff from Blatchington Mill, Cardinal Newman, Patcham High and Longhill schools with others hoping to join the route at different points.

Councillor Hannah Clare, chair of the council’s children, young people & skills committee, said: ‘It’s fantastic that Pete and PE staff from schools across the city are coming together to raise funds in this way.

“The horrendous incident witnessed by millions across the world is a reminder of how vital quick access to the right medical equipment can be in saving lives”.

The campaign needs to raise £12,000 to buy defibrillators for all ten secondary schools.