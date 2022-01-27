The Brighton Holocaust Education Project and Brighton's Latest TV release moving film on Holocaust Memorial Day

The film, called One Day, is by Yael Breuer from Brighton's Latest TV

Brighton’s Holocaust Education Project is commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day and has released a film called One Day.

The one-hour long film is presented by Yael Breuer and directed by Bill Smith of Brighton’s Latest TV at Latest MusicBar. The film has been shown on Latest TV today but is also available to view online here: ONE DAY... - Latest Bars Ltd (thelatest.co.uk)During the film, Yael talks to Brighton born Joe Rentz and Steven Faull about their fathers’ stories – The Windermere Children. Dorit Oliver-Wolff relays how she went From Yellow Star to Popstar; and Eric Eugene Murangwa, top Rwandan football player tells his story of the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

Ceska Abrahams tells her shattering story to schools and colleges and now on camera. Juliet Smith shows Yael her grandmother’s priceless artifacts from the Nazi show camp at Terezin.

Brighton Girls GDST deliver a heartfelt dance and choral tributes during the film with music by Thom Yorke from Radiohead and composer Howard Goodall.

Brighton actress Ava Pablo-Ruffell portrays the inspiration of Anne Frank and The Life and Death Orchestra contribute poetry and musical tributes.

The film also features Sanctuary On Sea’s Richard Williams, Diana Franklin from The German Jewish School at University of Sussex and Holocaust educators Tom Jackson and Alexis Dowglass,

Superintendent Nicholas Dias of Sussex Police and Cllrs Amanda Grimshaw and Steph Powell representing Brighton and Hove City Council all give their very personal tributes and views.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it was supporting the Brighton & Hove Holocaust Education Project in commemorating this year’s event.

Councillor Steph Powell, joint chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture Committee, said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day, we stand with our communities to remember the 6 million Jews, and the tens of thousands of disabled people, LGBTQ+ people, those from the Roma & Gypsy communities, political prisoners, religious figures and many others murdered during the Holocaust, and all those killed under Nazi persecution and occupation. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all our diverse communities and continue to say ‘never again’.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is one day that we’re proud to come together to remember, to learn about the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and those murdered in genocides since, such as those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. We learn more about the past, we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future.

“But it’s every day that we need to remember. The holocaust must never be forgotten, nor must it ever be repeated. We must all learn the lessons from the past, and how harmful prejudice and discrimination is.

“In keeping with the theme, we join the call and hope there may be one day in the future with no genocide. We do not tolerate hate in our city, and we support all of our diverse communities, including our faith, BAME, LGBT+ and disabled communities.