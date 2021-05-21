The Brighton Indy is back – how to get your FREE copy
Your Brighton Indy is back today, after more than a year away due to lockdown.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:35 am
It returns as a 72-page newspaper, including a 12-page Brighton & Hove Albion pull-out, and you can get your copy today (Friday, March 21) for free.
Editor Nicola Caines and the team are at Brighton railway station and Churchill Square shopping centre giving away copies.
From Friday, June 4, the Indy goes on sale every week at the bargain price of just £1.