There are more than 40 lots to bid for up until the deadline of Saturday, December 4, at 9pm.

The auction is raising vital funds for the children’s hospice in the run up to Christmas.

Sarah Colbourne, head of fundraising at Chestnut Tree House, said: “Covid-19 has created a lot of challenges for everyone over the last 18 months and we’ve been blown away by people’s generosity during this time, including everyone who has kindly donated items and experiences for this auction.

Rock duo Royal Blood's lead vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr grew up in Worthing and drummer Ben Thatcher grew up in Rustington

“Whether you choose to support the online auction by bidding, making a direct donation or just spreading the word, you’ll be helping local children and families across Sussex and south east Hampshire, and ensuring that children’s hospice care can continue.”

Auction bids include:

• Your name in print as a character in a future Peter James crime novel

• Private cookery lesson with MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt

• Signed Royal Blood merchandise and pair of tickets to see the band perform at The O2

• Signed books by Julia Donaldson, Kate Mosse, Joe Wicks and Jacqueline Wilson

• Panto tickets and a meet-and-greet with Love Island’s Amy Hart

• A Rubbish Pet Portrait by Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

Author Peter James is offering to put your name in print as a character in a future crime novel

• For collectors and car enthusiasts, there is a unique racing helmet, signed by 31 drivers who took part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb this summer. Signatures include McLaren F1 racing driver Daniel Ricciardo and former three-time F1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart. There is also the opportunity to bid for a VIP Experience at next year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

• A Brighton & Hove Albion FC VIP experience

• Limited-edition Pride bottle of Brighton Gin

• Print by world-renowned wildlife photographer Chris Fallows

• Signed Wimbledon poster

• Short breaks

• Michelin-starred dining experience

• Private tour of Arundel Castle.

In addition, there is the opportunity to make a difference to local children and families by choosing one of the special Pay for Care lots, donating to pay for arts and crafts materials, multisensory experiences, nurse home visits, bereavement support and more.

Chestnut Tree House launched the online auction on Saturday, November 6, by sharing a message from patron Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman.

He said: “I am delighted that my Snowman and I are involved with Chestnut Tree House, and I know what a huge difference this wonderful charity makes to children and families in our local community. Please support Chestnut Tree House so that they can continue to be there for the children and families who need them.”