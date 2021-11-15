Children and teenagers from families facing financial challenges will be able to participate in the free Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme this Christmas.

Children, aged 4 to 16, who are in full-time education and receive benefits-related free school meals will be able to participate in the scheme, which originally ran over the summer.

The Christmas holiday programme is entirely free, and runs from Monday 20 December to Friday 24 December, with some activities, along with meals, continuing until December 31.

Children taking part in the Summer HAF programme in the city

Eighteen venues - including gyms, clubs and community organisations - will be opening their doors, with meals offered at every location.

Councillor Hannah Clare, chair of the council's Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “School holidays can be a particularly difficult time for some families due to increased food and childcare costs and reduced incomes.

“This winter, owing to recent increases in food and energy prices, families are particularly worried about food insecurity, according to new data from The Food Foundation.

“HAF offers a safe and supportive environment where children and young people can learn, be active and eat well, as well as make new friends locally.”

Some of the 550 kids who took part in the summer HAF programme

The programme will be funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Brighton & Hove City Council together with a range of local organisations.

Inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford, who helped launch the programme nationally, more than 550 children and teenagers in Brighton & Hove took part in providing free meals and activities for the school holiday programme over the summer.

Cllr Clare added: ““We were so happy with the success of the summer and Easter programmes, and hope just as many will get involved during the Christmas school holidays.”

Specialist provision is on offer for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, including a Multi Sports Festival at Moulscoomb Leisure Centre on Monday, December 20.

Tuition in skateboarding skills is amongst the free activities on offer

If your child receives benefits-related free school meals, please click here to find out more information