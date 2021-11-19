Thousands of Covid-19 booster jabs available in Brighton and Hove

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Churchill Square (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211028-111442001

Thousands of new booster appointments have been released for people living in Brighton & Hove.

Latest figures show that more than 800 people a day are receiving their vaccination in the city and more than 9500 people have booked in over the next two weeks.

In response to the huge demand thousands of new appointments have been released.

An additional 450 appointments a day have been released for the vaccination centre at Churchill Square, and clinics have been opened up to 24 December.

Brighton residents can book these appointments via the National Booking System, either through the website or by calling 119.

Also the the Brighton Racecourse service is joining the National Booking System next week so their appointments will be bookable in the same way.

This includes their pop up services at Portslade Health Centre.

Mobile vaccination services are also still continuing at locations across the city each week – for the latest dates please see Walk-in vaccination sessions - Sussex Health & Care Partnership (sussexhealthandcare.uk)

Walk in vaccinations are still available at the Churchill Square service as well, but will now be limited to 300 a day with people being asked to reserve a slot on site when they attend.