Three new rapid chargers for electric vehicles installed in Brighton and Hove

One of the new charging hubs in Brighton

The charging hubs, which are located at Preston Park, Ashton Rise and Victoria Road, will support the long term growth of the city’s fleet of electric taxis.

However two bays at each hub can be used by any electric vehicle owner until such time that taxi uptake requires all the bays.

Steve Davis, the council’s lead on Taxis, said: “This is another great step forward in providing an infrastructure for the growing number of electric vehicles in the city.

“We want to see more of Brighton & Hove’s taxi fleet going electric and these new hubs will really support them to do that.

“Interest in EVs is increasing all the time so we need to be ahead of the curve when it comes to providing charge points.

“By giving residents and visitors that do need to drive the proper EV infrastructure, we can further reduce toxic emissions and move toward our goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.”

The chargers cost 26p per kWh and are powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

A fourth hub is due to be installed at Brighton Racecourse later this year.

They add to the 207 on-street charging points which were installed across the city last year.

Dan O’Hara, the CEO of EB Charging, an independent provider of integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging and sustainable energy solutions, said: “We’ve been working closely with Brighton & Hove City Council for over a year to make electric charging points more accessible across the city and encourage more drivers to switch to cleaner, more sustainable electric vehicles.

“As a council, they’re leading the way in providing easily accessible chargers in a densely populated city, where space and parking is in high demand.