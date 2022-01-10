Based in Kemptown, Brighton College and Prep School had a full inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, the first for over five years.

Both schools received ‘Excellent’ in all categories and passed every compliance standard in an inspection which took place just before Christmas.

The report's findings stated the quality of the pupils academic achievements was 'outstanding', claiming pupils were 'highly competent communicators, articulate and mature both in speaking and writing'.

The report also found the quality of the pupils' personal development is 'excellent'. Pupils were seen to be growing into 'mature, self-confident people', with the report saying the 'extent of the pupils’ commitment to contributing to others in the school and the wider community is outstanding'.

Richard Cairns, Head Master of Brighton College, said: “I am delighted for our pupils and our teachers that their values and achievements have been recognised in such glowing terms by the inspectors. It means a lot to all of us to have external affirmation of this nature.”