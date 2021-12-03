Tribute paid to ‘loving father’ killed in Brighton collision

Bartosz Gluszynski, 40, from Saltdean, was walking home on November 19 when he was involved in a collision with a Jaguar car at around 11.20pm just east of Brighton Marina, police confirmed. He died at the scene.

Bartosz’s family said, “Bart was a loving father, husband, brother, son and a good friend to many people. He was a one of a kind.

“His passing has left an incredible sense of emptiness in our lives and we miss him with our whole hearts.

Sussex Police

“We are supported by our family and friends and wish that our privacy is respected whilst we grieve during this difficult time.”