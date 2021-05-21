Tributes to former MP for Hove and Portslade: “He will be sorely missed”

Mike Weatherley was the Conservative MP for Hove and Portslade from 2010- 2015

Mike Weatherley passed away peacefully yesterday morning after a long illness bravely borne, Brighton and Hove Conservatives confirmed.

It was because of this illness that Mike was unable to stand for a second term in 2015.

Mike was a chartered management accountant and an expert in intellectual property.

He was the Conservative MP for Hove and Portslade between 2010 and 2015, and was appointed as the Prime Minister’s intellectual property adviser.

Mike later became Vice Chairman and CEO Europe of The Motion Picture Licensing Corporation.

He was active in charity work, raising money by taking part in long distance cycling events.

His interests included rock and heavy metal music.

Brighton and Hove Conservative President Mike Long said: “I was proud that Mike was elected during my term as Chairman.

“He was a man of wide interests and formidable intellectual capacity and hard working.

“He was a good friend to Hove and Portslade. He will be sorely missed.

“We all send deepest condolences to his family.”

Steve Bell, Leader of The Conservative Councillors Group, said: “I had the honour to know Mike both politically and also outside of politics where our friendship began.

“He loved Hove and was so proud to represent the residents as their MP.