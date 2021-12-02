UNISON Staff at the University of Brighton will join staff represented by UCU and take one day of industrial action.

Administrators, librarians, laboratory technicians, caterers, cleaners, and facilities workers will go on strike on Thursday, December 2 in a dispute over pay.

The staff, represented by UNISON, will walk out and join picket lines after their pay was frozen in 2020.

University of Brighton UNISON branch secretary Ivan Bonsell said: “Even at this late stage, UNISON is willing to listen to serious offers which could avoid strike action.

“But staff will not put up with continuous real terms pay cuts. The cost of living is increasing significantly and staff are tired of being taken for granted.

“These are among the lowest paid staff at the university and they’ve worked tirelessly to maintain education standards during the pandemic. Effectively cutting their pay in no way to thank them.

“University leaders are happy to prioritise spending on new buildings – they need to invest in their staff too.”

Staff at the University of Sussex and Brighton represented by UCU started their 3 day protest on Wednesday (December 1), after university bosses and their representatives refused to withdraw pension cuts or address falling pay and worsening working conditions.

Mark Abel, The University of Brighton UCU representative, said after the first day of protests: "Its been a great start to our three-day strike. We had determined pickets on all our campuses and excellent support from students. Tomorrow we are joined by our colleagues in Unison which demonstrates that staff in higher education are united in their demands for an end to the erosion of our pay and our working conditions."

Employees at the University of Brighton voted overwhelmingly to strike after all staff in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had their pay frozen last year.

