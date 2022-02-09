Urgent investigation into sinkhole in Brighton's Steine Gardens and concerns over state of Victoria Fountain

Councillors have backed an urgent investigation into the appearance of a sinkhole in Steine Gardens in Brighton.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald spoke out about the sinkhole at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting last week.

She also criticised the damaged state of the Victoria Fountain there and asked about the sinkhole which appeared after the Christmas market.

The Victoria Fountain in Steine Gardens, Brighton

The Conservatives had hoped that the listed fountain would be switched on in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and wanted new planting in Steine Gardens.

Councillor Theobald said: “The spectacular Victoria Fountain, built in 1846, with its iconic dolphins, used to be a centre point and symbol of Brighton and a reflection of a town that took pride in its appearance and warmly welcomed visitors.

“There also used to be beautifully planted gardens and fencing that were maintained all the year round.

“However, the fountain has been switched off for well over a year and has graffiti on it and the gardens have been allowed to become overgrown with weeds and litter.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Mary Mears said that the Wellsbourne river flowed under Old Steine, as well as Victorian sewers, making a full investigation into the sinkhole essential.

Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said that next year’s budget included £250,000 to address issues with the fountain and its renovation.

He said that heavy equipment was often deployed in Steine Gardens during Pride, the Great Escape and when the Spiegeltent was there.

Councillor Mac Cafferty said: “Usually, the underlying cause of a sinkhole will have been happening for some time. It’s therefore unlikely the Christmas festival and market caused the sinkhole.

“Southern Water has already confirmed the sinkhole is not caused by leaking pipes.”

Labour councillor Amanda Evans backed an investigation and added a request to include the impact of heavy equipment due to go on Steine Gardens during the Valley Gardens Phase 3 project.

She said that the fountain was in a bad way, with serious electrical and structural problems, and needed to be dismantled for investigation.

Councillor Evans said: “It is quite clear the fountain has been in a bad way since well before the Christmas market and funfair was there although the sinkhole is new.

“Residents need reassuring with proper engineering facts about what is going on with both the gardens and the fountain.

“It would be lovely to have it repaired in time for the jubilee celebrations. I don’t think that’s likely to happen, sadly.”