Watch as magpie trapped in Brighton chimney is set free – video
The RSPCA has rescued a magpie which had become trapped overnight in a chimney at a home in Brighton.
Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Chloe Wilson was called to the property in Western Terrace yesterday after the homeowners heard what they believed to be a gull trapped in their chimney.
They contacted the RSPCA and Chloe was able to reach up into the open fireplace and grab the bird, a magpie, from the chimney.
She said: “Thankfully, he wasn’t too far up and I was able to reach in and grab the poor bird who had become stuck in the chimney.
“After a quick check over revealed that he wasn’t injured or in too much of a flap, I was able to release him in situ and send him off on his way again.
“It’s always such a rewarding part of the job being able to release wildlife back into the wild.”
For more information on what to do if you see an injured wild animal, or an animal in need of help, visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals