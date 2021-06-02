Watch as magpie trapped in Brighton chimney is set free – video

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Chloe Wilson was called to the property in Western Terrace yesterday after the homeowners heard what they believed to be a gull trapped in their chimney.

They contacted the RSPCA and Chloe was able to reach up into the open fireplace and grab the bird, a magpie, from the chimney.

She said: “Thankfully, he wasn’t too far up and I was able to reach in and grab the poor bird who had become stuck in the chimney.

The rescued magpie

“After a quick check over revealed that he wasn’t injured or in too much of a flap, I was able to release him in situ and send him off on his way again.

“It’s always such a rewarding part of the job being able to release wildlife back into the wild.”