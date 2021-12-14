Watch the video of Santa and his elf abseiling down Brighton's i360 tower
The duo is see energetically waving as they dangle on the descent. When they reach the glass viewing pod Santa is seen doing a celebratory dance.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:26 pm
Santa Claus and one of his elves have been spotted 531ft in the air on the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower on Brighton Beach, before abseiling down to the glass viewing pod at 450ft.
The images and video were captured via a drone