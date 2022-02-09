Welcome back! Brighton's Grand Hotel has reopened after temporary closure

The Grand Brighton hotel and popular restaurant, Cyan, is now open again for guests following the completion of electrical works. The hotel was closed from January 17 and reopened today (Wednesday, February 9).

Staff at the hotel were delighted to be welcoming guests back, just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Charlotte Alldis, director of marketing at the Grand Brighton, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming back guests today. Our renowned doormen have been standing proud at the entrance and we’re fully back for business. Whether it’s an overnight stay, an indulgent dinner at Cyan or our award-winning afternoon tea, please do pop in. We would love to see some familiar –and new – faces.