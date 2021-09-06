What do you think could improve the green spaces on Hove seafront to create 'Kingsway to the Sea'

A consultation has started on plans for the seafront green spaces in Hove

Residents are being asked for their views on plans to protect and enhance the green spaces between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon.

Brighton and Hove City Council is working with community organisations to develop ‘Kingsway to the Sea’, a project to regenerate the underused and run-down spaces on the seafront in West Hove.

It said the scheme aims to remodel the green spaces, improving biodiversity and providing leisure and sports facilities which are relevant to the needs and aspirations of residents.

As part of the project, the council has launched a public consultation to find out how the space is currently being used and what local people would like to see.

The council will also be hosting a drop-in consultation event, when landscape architects and council officers will be available to answer questions and receive comments, ideas and feedback.

Work on the ‘Kingsway by the Sea’ project began back in 2018 when the West Hove Forum approached the council to work on plans to develop the area.

Since then, council officers have been working with the West Hove Seafront Action Group (WHSAG) group whose members include local residents and representatives from businesses, clubs and voluntary organisations.

This led to the council commissioning landscape architects Untitled Practice to create an initial design to help shape discussions with the WHSAG.

The online questionnaire is the next phase of the consultation process. https://bit.ly/2VhtO1IFeedback from the consultation will be used by the project team to produce the concept design which be shared and developed with the stakeholder group and considered by the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee early next year.

If this is approved, a planning application will be submitted.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We know how much residents value these green spaces and would like to see them improved and updated. By taking part in this consultation, you can help us understand how we will best provide a safe and attractive green space which benefits everyone.”