The pool complex plans to reopen on July 12

The pool complex was due to reopen on April 12 but had to remain closed after extensive flooding over the Easter weekend.

In an update from Freedom Leisure which operates the city's leisure centres, it said that electricians have been working their way through the building, replacing all the damaged wiring and distribution boards. Miles of new cabling, along with modern distribution boards, are being installed to ensure that, when completed, it passes all the required electrical testing and inspections.

The cabling works will be completed soon and, once all the circuits have been tested and checked and any remedial work undertaken, the mechanical services will be restarted and commissioned, and the building will re-open on Monday 12 July.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture Committee, said: “We know that people are keen to see the Prince Regent re-open as soon as possible and apologise for the delay, but the safe installation of wiring and distribution boards and checking of all the various electrical and mechanical services has been an absolute necessity.”