When is the Prince Regent swimming pool complex reopening after flooding
The Prince Regent swimming complex in Brighton city centre is set to reopen on July 12.
The pool complex was due to reopen on April 12 but had to remain closed after extensive flooding over the Easter weekend.
In an update from Freedom Leisure which operates the city's leisure centres, it said that electricians have been working their way through the building, replacing all the damaged wiring and distribution boards. Miles of new cabling, along with modern distribution boards, are being installed to ensure that, when completed, it passes all the required electrical testing and inspections.
The cabling works will be completed soon and, once all the circuits have been tested and checked and any remedial work undertaken, the mechanical services will be restarted and commissioned, and the building will re-open on Monday 12 July.
Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture Committee, said: “We know that people are keen to see the Prince Regent re-open as soon as possible and apologise for the delay, but the safe installation of wiring and distribution boards and checking of all the various electrical and mechanical services has been an absolute necessity.”
Alternative swimming facilities are still available at the King Alfred Leisure Centre and St Luke’s Swimming Pool. Freedom Leisure has relocated as many swimming lessons and clubs as is possible to these pools and will be contacting customers with updates.
