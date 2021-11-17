Brighton and Hove residents who are in need of their first first, second or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are able to turn up at these walk-in centres.

Those who are at greater risk from the virus, including people aged over 50, health and social care workers, those with underlying health conditions and carers are eligible for the booster.

People can book their vaccine or booster appointment via the NHS booking site after being invited by their GP or local vaccination service, or in Brighton, there are several walk-in sessions available as follows:

People can get the Covid booster jab in Tesco car park in Hove.

Everyday at the former Top Shop store, Churchill Square, BN1 2RG, from 8.30am to 7pm, Moderna and Pfizer.

Wednesday, November 17, Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL from 11am to 4pm, Pfizer.

Friday, November 19, St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

Saturday, November 20, The Bevy, 50 Hillside, Moulsecoomb, Brighton, BN2 4TF from noon to 5pm, Pfizer.

Sunday, November 21, Asda Superstore, Brighton Marina, Brighton, BN2 5UT from 10.30am -14.30pm, Pfizer.

Tuesday, November 23, Tarner Childrens Centre, Ivory Place, Brighton, BN2 9QE from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

Wednesday, November 24, Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL from 11am to 4pm, Pfizer.

Friday, November 26, St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU from 10.30am to 14.30pm, Pfizer.

Sunday, November 28, Waitrose car park, Western Road, Hove, BN1 3DA (car park entrance via Hampton Place) from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

Friday, December 3, St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

Sunday, December 5, Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL from 11am to 4pm, Pfizer.

Friday, December 10, St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU from 10:30am -2:30pm, Pfizer.

Monday, 13 December, Mill View Hospital, Nevill Avenue, Hove, BN3 7HY from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

Friday, 17 December 2021,St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU from 10:30am to 2:30pm, Pfizer.

The Sussex and Health Care Partnership want to remind residents second Covid-19 vaccinations need to be eight weeks or more since first dose and the same vaccine type.

They also say for booster jabs, you must be 182 days (6 months) since your second dose.

The Partnership state that no NHS number or ID is required and 16 and 17 year olds can attend all sessions, unless indicated.