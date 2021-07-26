Jack Barlow, 26, from Rye, is set to enter Casa Amor – a secret villa where couples are put to the test as they meet new men and women.

Jack, who attended Rye College is one of six new boys to enter the villa in tonight’s episode on ITV2.

Before going in, he said: “I’ve been single for about two years now. To be honest, I’m ready to meet the one. Not necessarily get married at this age but just experience life with somebody and start a new adventure.

Jack Barlow. Picture: ITV SUS-210726-170827001

“We’ve all been deprived of a bit of adventure of the last year.

I’m naturally a respectful guy so even if I needed to step on someone’s toes, I’d go around it in a respectful way. I appreciate that I’m going into Casa Amor so I don’t have that opportunity but I’m there for myself and I’m trying to find love. My competitive nature will come out when I’m there.

“I’m there for genuine reasons. I thrive off of people’s energy and I know there are quite a lot of big personalities in there. I’m excited to meet everyone and bring a bit of new flavour in.”

Jack confirmed he would be entering the villa in tonight’s episode when he posted on his Instagram page on Monday morning.

In a video revealing the six boys who would be entering the villa, he added: “I’m really confident and competitive which really feels like it will give me a good edge in Case Amor.

“You don’t need big muscles. You just need blue eyes and a good job and a bit of chat.”

Jack used to race in the Formula 4 Championship for MBM Motorsport and was a successful go-kart racer growing up.

After being airlifted to hospital following a crash in April 2014, which left him with a fractured vertebrae, he expanded his career into on-track driving coaching and stunt driving.

He added: “I started racing when I was 12-years-old. It started off as a bit of fun and I took to it really quickly. By the time I was 15 I was British champion and racing all over the world. My go-karting career took me off into car racing. I had an accident when I was 19 where I fractured my T9 vertebrae so my career expanded – it wasn’t solely just being a racing driver, that is when I started doing more ontrack driving coaching and stunt driving.

“My friends and family see two different sides to me. My friends see a jokey, outgoing and adventurous type of guy. My family sees an independent, reserved guy and I get my head down and work really hard.